Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce lunch mob to gather June 28

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce will present its monthly lunch mob 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Denny’s, 20995 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.

The Queen Creek chamber holds its lunch mobs at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The restaurant name is generally announced the week of the event on the chamber’s Facebook page.

For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.

