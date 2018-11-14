Queen Creek earns Golden Prospector Award for brewing company deal

The Town of Queen Creek has won a Golden Prospector Award from the Arizona Association for Economic Development — recognizing excellence, innovation and creativity in economic development.

Queen Creek’s deal of the year, “Old Ellsworth Brewing Company,” received top honors, according to a press release.

The deal of the year award recognizes the locations and economic development agencies that attracted or developed the highest-impact projects. Overall, 12 Golden Prospector Awards presented at AAED’s fall forum in Flagstaff.

“The Golden Prospector Awards were established by AAED to encourage and recognize excellence in economic development,” Joyce Grossman, AAED’s executive director, said in a prepared statement. “This year’s winners truly demonstrate how effective they are in their respective communities.”

AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development, a release states, through an effective program of professional education, public policy and collaboration.

