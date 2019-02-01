Queen Creek Menchie’s offers yogurt deal Feb. 6

Menchie’s is celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day on Wednesday, Feb. 6, with a buy one, get one free event.

No coupons are necessary for the deal at Menchie’s QC District, 21295 S. Ellsworth Loop Road.

As an added bonus, patrons will receive a coupon to use on their next visit, while supplies last.

“We’re excited to celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day with our Queen Creek community,” stated Michelle Brown, franchisee of Menchie’s QC District.

“This community has embraced our brand since day one, and we’re glad we can thank them for their loyalty with this sweet treat.”

Menchie’s is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

