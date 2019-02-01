Queen Creek Menchie’s offers yogurt deal Feb. 6

Feb 1st, 2019 · by · Comments:

Menchie’s is celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day on Wednesday, Feb. 6, with a buy one, get one free event.

(Photo/menchies.com)

No coupons are necessary for the deal at Menchie’s QC District, 21295 S. Ellsworth Loop Road.

As an added bonus, patrons will receive a coupon to use on their next visit, while supplies last.

“We’re excited to celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day with our Queen Creek community,” stated Michelle Brown, franchisee of Menchie’s QC District.

“This community has embraced our brand since day one, and we’re glad we can thank them for their loyalty with this sweet treat.”

Menchie’s is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie