Queen Creek Naturopathic offers whole-body approach

Dr. Kris Berkner of Queen Creek Naturopathic, 21820 S. Ellsworth Road No. 101 in Queen Creek, helps patients remain healthy with a whole-body approach, according to a release.

“Since we work with people taking a whole-body approach, we are often able to take care of multiple problems at the same time. We mentor and teach our patients how to achieve and remain healthy,” office manager Victoria Ichihara said in a release.

“Patients understand and embrace that health requires personal dedication and just being written a prescription will not often take care of the problem but may just cover up a symptom,” she said in the release.

Naturopathic medical care includes working with the entire person, medications when absolutely necessary, nutrition, exercise, sleep, detox and hormone balancing. The business also incorporates nutrient IV therapy, Glutathione, acupuncture and other approaches, according to the release.

Addiction is one area Queen Creek Naturopathic can help its clients, according to the release.

“We believe everyone should have the access to become healthy, which includes having someone to mentor them. Drugs and alcohol addiction affect 12 percent of our population, which destroys families and communities. There is a spiritual, mental and physical aspect of this disease; we work on the physical end and guide people towards mental and spiritual,” according to the release.

“Over the last 10 years we have been able to help people achieve the health they desire whether they suffer from addiction, diabetes, IBS, menopausal symptoms, pain or any number of problems,” according to the release.

Queen Creek Naturopathic is open 8 a.m.-noon and 1:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only. Call 480-296-6173 or go to QueenCreekNaturopathic.com.

