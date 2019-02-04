Queen Creek, other East Valley communities prepare for Entrepreneur Week

PHX East Valley Entrepreneur Week begins Monday, Feb. 18, with Queen Creek among the communities playing host to a series of free events to help existing businesses grow and get startups off the ground.

“Our region has always been known as a hub for entrepreneurial ventures,” stated Denny Barney, president and CEO of East Valley Partnership.

“We want to continue to serve as an incubator for new ideas and help established firms get to the next level.”

Statewide, there are 396,318 small businesses that employ more than 107,000 workers, according to the most recent federal data available.

Arizona and the East Valley consistently rank among the best places to start and own a business, according to Mr. Barney, who pointed to firms such as Infusionsoft and Offerpad, which began in the region.

Among the reasons the state and region are a magnet for entrepreneurs and small businesses are low operating costs, a stable regulatory environment and a quality labor force, according to a release.

“We also invest in startups and small businesses with resources such as incubators (there are nine of them in PHX East Valley), co-working spaces and access to capital through programs such as PHX East Valley Angel Investor Initiative,” Mr. Barney stated in the release.

During PHX East Valley Entrepreneur Week, existing and aspiring business owners can obtain insights, information, tools and tips on starting and growing a business.

For more information and to register: phxeastvalley.eventbrite.com.

