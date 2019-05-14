Queen Creek recognizes agritainment during travel, tourism week

The Queen Creek Olive Mill. (Submitted photo)

The Town of Queen Creek declared May 5-11 Travel and Tourism Week, using the week to recognize the important both factors have on the town.

Tourism serves as a driver for fiscal sustainability in Queen Creek and communities across the U.S., according to a press release. Revenues generated through visitors to the community help fund important programs including public safety, parks and recreation and roadway improvements.

In addition to generating revenues, travel and tourism helps sustain jobs and an improved quality of life.

“Our unique agritainment businesses have made Queen Creek a destination for years and the additions to our Town Center continue to make our community a wonderful place to live and visit,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.

“This week celebrates the important impact travel and tourism has on our Town and the Nation. Travel supports our economy, jobs, infrastructure, health, hometown pride and overall community.”

Travel is one of America’s largest industries and largest employers, a release claimed.

Travel generated $2.5 trillion for the U.S. economy, and supports more than 15.7 million jobs in the U.S. Queen Creek is home to a unique tourism draw: agritainment, a farm-based form of entertainment.

Three of the region’s key agritainment destinations are in Queen Creek, the Queen Creek Olive Mill, Schnepf Farms and Hayden Flour Mill at Sossaman Farms. The agritainment industry has a significant economic impact, drawing people from across the U.S.

In addition to celebrating the impact of Travel and Tourism Week, residents were encouraged to be tourists in their own town by discovering all that Queen Creek has to offer.

