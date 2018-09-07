Queen Creek requests the ACC to amend Johnson Utilities’ convenience certificate

The Town of Queen Creek recently filed two applications with the Arizona Corporation Commission requesting an amendment to the Certificate of Convenience and Necessity granted to Johnson Utilities for wastewater services.

The applications request the removal of three areas of undeveloped land, all within the Town of Queen Creek’s water service area, according to a press release.

The request is on behalf of the three property owners so they can receive consolidated water and wastewater services from the Town of Queen Creek. Consolidated services allow the use of reclaimed water to offset the water resources needed to provide potable water in a more effective and efficient manner, the press release stated.

Additionally, Queen Creek complies with all regulatory responsibilities, utilizes a gravity fed system that feeds into the Greenfield Water Reclamation Plant, a state-of-the-art facility, and produces the highest quality effluent.

As a result, the property owners will have certainty of safe, reliable and consistent utility services.

One of the properties is located within the Town of Queen Creek. The remaining two properties are within the Town’s water service area; consolidating utility services has no impact on annexation.

The Town will not be annexing the other two properties, they do not meet statutory annexation requirements, the press release stated.

As long as Johnson Utilities has the CCN, another utility cannot provide services. The ACC is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, at which time the ACC is scheduled to consider what action to take on Queen Creek’s applications. ACC meetings are broadcast live.

To review Queen Creek’s applications, visit Docket No. WS-02987A-99-0583 and WS-02987A-06-0077.

Approximately 3,000 customers live in the Town of Queen Creek, but have Johnson Utilities providing sewer services. An additional 8,000 customers who live outside the town boundaries are Queen Creek Water customers, but receive sewer services from Johnson Utilities. A large portion of the town’s planning area is currently served by Johnson Utilities for sewer, the press release stated.

For more information about the Town of Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org.

