Queen Creek seeks vendors for Founders’ Day, Trunk or Treat events

The deadline for Founders’ Day vendors is Aug. 15 and the deadline for Trunk or Treat vendors is Sept. 12.

Founders’ Day, celebrating the Town of Queen Creek’s heritage and anniversary, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, according to a press release, adding that both are presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt Dealership.

Vendor fees vary from $100 to $200 based on booth type; a discount is available for businesses and organizations that register for Founders’ Day, Trunk or Treat and Spring into QC (held in March 2020).

All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet; vendors are responsible for their own supplies and equipment. Late fees apply if submitted after the deadline.

Founders’ Day will be held from 5-9 p.m. at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. The home-town event will include fun activities, food, music, entertainment, Battle of the Bags, and the Battle of the Badges, the release said.

Trunk or Treat will be held from 5-9 p.m. in Town Center, on Ellsworth Road, north of Ocotillo Road. The event provides a safe and unique way for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween in a festival atmosphere with Halloween attractions.

Children trick or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on “Trunk or Treat Street” to get their bags filled with goodies, the release added.

Information on vendor fees and applications are available at QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents.

