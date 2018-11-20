Queen Creek to host Small Business Saturday

The Town of Queen Creek is hosting Small Business Saturday on Nov. 24 with the hope of encouraging residents to shop locally.

To help increase awareness of local businesses and the benefits of shopping local, the town offers a Shop Queen Creek program, according to a press release.

To register a Queen Creek business in the program, owners can complete an online registration form. There is no cost to join and benefits include a listing on the town’s website, promotional support through the town’s social media channels and access to a variety of marketing and promotional opportunities.

Businesses must be in the town limits and/or be a member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, a release states.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) District 6 – Queen Creek also encourages residents to stay alert while shopping.

It suggests residents:

bring only the cash and credit cards you need. Keep cash separate from ID and credit cards;

be alert. Your purse or wallet may be a target in crowded shopping areas. Be wary of those creating distractions;

limit the use of cell phones and other devices when in public areas—your awareness level is compromised;

use ATMs located in well-lit areas and only withdraw the amount of cash you need;

protect your PIN by shielding the ATM keypad and do not throw your ATM receipt away;

always lock your car and store items out of sight. Don’t leave valuables in your car;

if shopping at night, park in well-lit areas. Always be aware of your surroundings;

when shopping online, only do business with companies you know and only shop at secure websites; and

check your credit card and bank statements regularly for fraudulent use; report any fraudulent charges to your bank, the credit bureaus and law enforcement.

The town claims shopping locally will support the town and will keep tax dollars benefiting the community.

