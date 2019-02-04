Queen Creek ‘Tommy Two Shoes’ literacy nonprofit partners businesses with schools

The Tommy Two Shoes Literacy Project for Children Inc. launched Dec. 3 in Queen Creek.

It is named after “Tommy Two Shoes,” a book by Rowena Womack, according to rowenawomack.com/books.html. Ms. Womack serves on the nonprofit’s board of directors, according to her amazon.com profile.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit literacy program is focused on putting sponsored books into kids’ hands for free. The framework includes preschool through sixth-grade classes on one side, local small business and multinational corporations on the other, according to a release.

The project partners business owners with superintendents, principals and teachers. A brief form at ttsliteracyproject.org gets the ball rolling, according to the release.

Superintendents, principals and teachers fill out a questionnaire requesting books for their students. TTS then goes out into the community to find a local business to sponsor the chosen books, according to the release.

“It’s a win-win design,” Courtney Horton TTS executive director, said in the release.

“Children receive a book that they can take home, businesses are recognized for supporting their local community through our literacy program while their company info is printed on the title page of each book. That is why we are so excited about this unique literacy program to promote reading in our community,” she said.

To help encourage reading at home and get the students excited about their new book, TTS coordinates a “Read Day Assembly” at the school. The sponsor comes to the school with books to hand out to a class, a grade or an entire student body and reads a passage from the book to the students followed by an interactive discussion, according to the release.

After the assembly, each student takes home his or her personal copy of the book. To help make this happen, TTS has partnered with a group of publishers that provide the printed books at a discount, according to the release.

The TTS catalog is made up of a selection of children’s titles from Penguin/Random House, Lee and Low Books, Eifrig Publishing, Charles River Press and Wee Creek Press.

TTS signed up the first self-published author, Jack King, and will be adding his adventure series for fifth- and sixth-grade readers.

Contact Ms. Horton at 480-882-0907 or chorton@ttsliteracyproject.org.

