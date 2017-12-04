Raising Cane’s to open first Queen Creek location this month

100 percent of grand opening profits to benefit Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant will open its newest location Dec. 15 at 21571 S. Ellsworth Loop Road in Queen Creek.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m., followed by the grand opening at 10 a.m.
It is part of an expansion in Arizona by MRG Marketing and Management Inc., the Southwest franchise partner of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
This will be its fifth location in the East Valley and 17th Arizona restaurant, according to a press release.
Raising Cane’s is known for its chicken finger meals. It is one of the nation’s faster growing restaurants, supporting each community it serves, according to the release.
Raising Cane’s plans to donate 100 percent of the profits from the grand opening day to Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley. The youth organization offers life-changing programs to more than 36,000 children and teens every year.
The clubs are a community-based, character building, youth development organization delivering quality programs and providing opportunities to assist youth and teens in developing their self-esteem, values and skills in a safe and fun environment, according to the release.
In Queen Creek, the Boys and Girls Club is at 22557 S. Ellsworth Road, in Founders’ Park.
Raising Cane’s encourages its Caniacs to take part in opening day festivities. The first 100 Caniacs in the line will receive a free box combo and a commemorative gift.
In addition, 10 lucky guests will be chosen at random to win free Cane’s for a year, according to the release.
“With the successes of our recent openings and the rapid growth in the area, we knew there was a demand for another Raising Cane’s restaurant,” president of MRG Marketing and Management, Inc., Justin Micatrotto, said in the release. “We look forward to partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley who do such great work with kids and truly impact their lives. At Cane’s we find nothing more rewarding than supporting organizations that align with our values.”
The new location is expected to bring at least 50 new jobs to the area. Hours of operation in Queen Creek are 9 a.m.-midnight Monday-Sunday.
For more information on Raising Cane’s, restaurant openings and career opportunities, visit raisingcanes.com/franchise/mrg.