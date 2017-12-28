Real estate sales activity November 2016-17 in Queen Creek
The Southeast Valley Regional Association of Realtors has released the following information about real estate activity in Queen Creek ZIP code 85142 for November 2016 to November 2017.
The information includes average and median listing prices, median sales prices, active/pending/sold units and closed sales.
The Southeast Valley Regional Association of Realtors provides business services to more than 12,000 affiliate and Realtor members throughout Ahwatukee, Apache Junction, Chandler, Gilbert, San Tan Valley, Guadalupe, Mesa, Queen Creek, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes and Tempe, according to its website.
Services include advocacy, timely education, valuable networking functions, professional standards and Realtors of Arizona Political Action Committee support, according to the website.
(Special to the Independent/Southeast Valley Regional Association of Realtors)
(Special to the Independent/Southeast Valley Regional Association of Realtors)
(Special to the Independent/Southeast Valley Regional Association of Realtors)
(Special to the Independent/Southeast Valley Regional Association of Realtors)
(Special to the Independent/Southeast Valley Regional Association of Realtors)
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.