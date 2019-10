An example of the exterior for The Catalan Ranch homes at The Crossings at Meridian, Ocotillo Road and 226th Street. (Submitted photo)

Below is a list of recent home sales in Queen Creek, in the ZIP code of 85142.

17655 E. Bronco Drive, $1195000, 3771 square feet, 4 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2019

20191 E. Via De Arboles , $970000, 4355 square feet, 5 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2014

21538 E. Excelsior Ave., $850000, 5030 square feet, 6 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2006

19956 E. Maya Road, $743000, 4800 square feet, 5 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2013

19002 S. 197th St., $689995, 4050 square feet, 5 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2019

3754 E. Flintlock Drive, $679000, 3180 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2005

18888 E. Carriage Way, $669995, 5800 square feet, 7 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2019

19120 S. 196th Place, $660917, 3905 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2018

21437 S. 218th St., $651735, 3495 square feet, 4 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2018

18543 E. Via Del Oro , $630000, 2824 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1989

21232 E. Orchard Lane, $625000, 2430 square feet, 5 bed, 5 bath, Built in 2004

18606 E. Via De Palmas , $620000, 3234 square feet, 5 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1995

20951 E. Orion Way, $610000, 3550 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2018

20209 E. Via Del Rancho , $610000, 3863 square feet, 4 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2014

22267 E. Quintero Road, $599000, 3194 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2017

23152 S. 202nd Way, $580000, 3863 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2014

21335 E. Excelsior Ave., $580000, 3795 square feet, 6 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2004

21353 S. 219th Place, $565375, 2497 square feet, 3 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2016

18785 E. Caledonia Drive, $552000, 4690 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

18459 E. Arrowhead Trail, $551950, 2467 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2017

20297 E. Poco Calle , $550000, 5565 square feet, 6 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2006

34114 N. Mirage Court, $550000, 3338 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

20825 S. Tiberius Drive, $550000, 3713 square feet, 5 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

22775 S. 202th St., $547500, 3575 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2010

20206 E. Palm Beach Drive, $540000, 2823 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

18632 E. Druids Glen Road, $540000, 4349 square feet, 5 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2006

18662 E. Pine Valley Drive, $539900, 4690 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

19667 E. Peartree Lane, $522900, 2645 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

18930 E. Raven Drive, $519900, 4083 square feet, 6 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2005

22692 S. 201st St., $517750, 5684 square feet, 6 bed, 5 bath, Built in 2006

19034 E. Reins Road, $516000, 4212 square feet, 5 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2017

20043 E. Rosa Road, $515000, 4402 square feet, 5 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2016

21256 E. Sunset Drive, $514900, 3626 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2013

18679 E. Pine Barrens Ave., $510000, 4690 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

21477 E. Misty Lane, $509990, 3617 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

19461 S. 194th Way, $502000, 4312 square feet, 5 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2018

21523 S. 219th Place, $497000, 3514 square feet, 5 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2017

20172 E. Domingo Road, $495000, 4402 square feet, 6 bed, 5 bath, Built in 2017

19086 E. Ryan Road, $488000, 4313 square feet, 6 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2006

19321 E. Via De Olivos , $487500, 2212 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 1979

20822 S. Tiberius Drive, $480000, 2716 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2002

20716 E. Superstition Drive, $480000, 1568 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

31565 N. Pamela Drive, $475000, 2636 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2019

28252 N. Quintana Place, $471900, 2331 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

20209 E. Stonecrest Drive, $465000, 3736 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2008

20851 S. Antonius St., $460000, 2330 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2001

21465 S. 203th Way, $454900, 3683 square feet, 5 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2017

19151 E. Canary Way, $450000, 3627 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2005

27984 N. Mckivitz Trail, $450000, 2340 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

30394 N. Suzie Lane, $449900, 2637 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

19877 S. 185th Way, $449192, 2467 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

22548 E. Duncan St., $437580, 3927 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2015

18445 E. Happy Road, $435000, 1929 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

18470 E. Lark Drive, $432500, 3225 square feet, 5 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

26224 S. 206th Place, $427500, 2123 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

20407 E. Bronco Drive, $426000, 2361 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

21192 S. 187th St., $425000, 3059 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2006

28109 N. Raelynn Lane, $419900, 2331 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

18953 E. Raven Drive, $419000, 3850 square feet, 6 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2005

20355 E. Appaloosa Drive, $415000, 2208 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

20839 E. Via Del Sol Court, $415000, 3035 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

21475 E. Sunset Drive, $415000, 2599 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

22738 S. 228th Place, $410000, 3141 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2018

21260 S. 203th Place, $410000, 3657 square feet, 5 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2015

20206 E. Sonoqui Blvd., $410000, 3438 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2008

18510 E. Oak Hill Lane, $410000, 4325 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

20219 E. Rosa Road, $409340, 2897 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2015

22911 E. Sonoqui Blvd., $409021, 3340 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2019

18520 E. Ranch Road, $408000, 3521 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

18925 S. 211th Way, $405089, 2654 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2019

18430 E. Kingbird Drive, $405000, 3261 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2005

25906 S. 198th Way, $402147, 2178 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

20156 E. Rosa Road, $402000, 2743 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2015

21303 E. Maya Road, $401500, 2340 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2012

21886 S. 220th Place, $400000, 2707 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2015

9853 W. Prospector Drive, $400000, 2067 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

20123 E. Chestnut Drive, $399000, 1694 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

21136 E. Superstition Drive, $395500, 2654 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2018

3685 W. Josiah Trail, $393500, 2100 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

28080 N. Mckivitz Trail, $390000, 2105 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

19245 E. Carriage Way, $390000, 2592 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2015

21314 S. 213th Place, $385800, 2985 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2013

19667 E. Reins Road, $385500, 2859 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2005

19736 E. Emperor Blvd., $385440, 2558 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2016

19130 E. Sunnydale Drive, $383000, 1707 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

22244 E. Desert Hills Court, $382500, 2756 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2014

2288 W. Mila Way, $381000, 3463 square feet, 6 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2006

19974 E. Reins Road, $379500, 2987 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2006

20859 E. Via Del Sol , $379500, 2547 square feet, 4 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2008

18997 E. Lark Drive, $377500, 2864 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2006

22253 E. Duncan Court, $370000, 2505 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2016

22744 E. Stonecrest Drive, $365000, 2442 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2018

21935 E. Escalante Road, $365000, 2054 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2012

22243 E. Munoz Court, $360000, 2756 square feet, 3 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2017

4440 W. Goldmine Mountain Drive, $355000, 3400 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2013

21319 E. Via Del Rancho , $354999, 2335 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

19816 E. Reins Road, $354500, 2859 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

1548 W. Lenora Way, $350000, 1322 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

22484 E. Duncan St., $349900, 2588 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2016

21796 S. 220th Place, $347000, 2302 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

22535 E. Tierra Grande , $343000, 2303 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2016

22442 E. Tierra Grande , $340000, 2303 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2016

20423 E. Arrowhead Trail, $337500, 1944 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2017

21997 S. 218th St., $337000, 1948 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2016

18622 E. Raven Drive, $337000, 2175 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

35331 N. Peace Pipe Place, $336000, 1000 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1972

22226 E. Cherrywood Drive, $327900, 2213 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2016

2000 W. Olivia Drive, $325500, 2230 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

21239 E. Avenida Del Valle , $325000, 2120 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

21461 E. Lords Way, $325000, 2194 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2006

22385 E. Via De Olivos , $324000, 2060 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2014

4575 W. Goldmine Mountain Drive, $320000, 3400 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2014

20076 S. 196th St., $319000, 2301 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

3203 W. Goldmine Mountain Cove, $318000, 2365 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

22617 E. Via Las Brisas , $314530, 2204 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

22562 E. Via Del Palo , $314340, 1713 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

21406 E. Palm Valley Circle, $313000, 2038 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

19347 E. Carriage Way, $310000, 2307 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

2571 W. Bow Court, $310000, 2200 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

20723 E. Mockingbird Drive, $309900, 1595 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2016

22438 E. Camina Plata St., $309000, 1710 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2017

23710 S. 210th Way, $304900, 2294 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2012

18679 E. Lark Drive, $304000, 1913 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

18022 E. Stacey Road, $303500, 1621 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2015

22464 E. Via Del Verde , $302000, 1942 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2015

21051 E. Sonoqui Drive, $300000, 2046 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

21148 E. Cherrywood Drive, $300000, 2105 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2012

22875 S. 215th St., $300000, 2038 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

22516 E. Creosote Drive, $300000, 1710 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2015

2067 W. Half Moon Circle, $299000, 1843 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

21299 E. Avenida Del Valle St., $297500, 1721 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

2520 W. Bartlett Way, $297000, 2486 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

3477 W. Belle Ave., $295900, 3189 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2005

21671 E. Calle De Flores , $295000, 1870 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

2247 W. Windy Basin Court, $295000, 2549 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2014

33075 N. Madison Way Drive, $294000, 3134 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

23465 S. 223th Place, $293000, 2038 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

21303 E. Alyssa Road, $292400, 2306 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2006

19825 E. Carriage Way, $290000, 1987 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

4422 W. Maggie Drive, $290000, 2331 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2015

1988 W. Briana Way, $288500, 2246 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2016

33107 N. Madison Way Drive, $288000, 3291 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

4334 W. Alabama Lane, $286000, 2751 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

2056 W. Half Moon Circle, $285000, 2486 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2007

3438 W. Allens Peak Drive, $285000, 2311 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

22329 E. Via Del Palo , $284900, 2162 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2006

21086 E. Calle De Flores , $282000, 1953 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

25816 S. 196th Way, $281000, 1568 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

22218 S. 211th St., $280000, 2244 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2006

21131 E. Calle De Flores , $280000, 1926 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

18899 E. Swan Drive, $278000, 2109 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2007

22201 S. 211th Way, $275000, 2651 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

4127 W. Coneflower Lane, $274940, 2027 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

2772 W. Tanner Ranch Road, $274500, 2771 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2002

4012 W. Maggie Drive, $270000, 1912 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2017

1970 W. San Tan Hills Drive, $270000, 2534 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2005

18775 E. Seagull Drive, $265000, 1637 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

20981 E. Pecan Lane, $265000, 1496 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2015

20932 E. Via Del Rancho , $264990, 1870 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

22788 E. Via Las Brisas , $264990, 1506 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

34868 N. Stetson Court, $263000, 1992 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

32460 N. Cat Hills Ave., $261000, 2269 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2012

1612 W. Cool Water Way, $260000, 1705 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2014

33431 N. Wash View Road, $260000, 1728 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

1679 W. Cool Water Way, $260000, 1902 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2013

34838 N. Stetson Court, $260000, 1955 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2007

22856 S. 218th St., $259000, 1564 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2009

32764 N. Cat Hills Ave., $259000, 2079 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

21490 E. Calle De Flores Court, $258000, 1678 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

20960 E. Creekside Drive, $257600, 1561 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2013

21249 E. Lords Way, $257000, 1505 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2001

2323 W. Angel Way, $256000, 2178 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

40963 N. Hearn St., $255000, 1874 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2011

21350 E. Twin Acres Drive, $255000, 1476 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

3159 W. Yellow Peak Drive, $251000, 2618 square feet, 5 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

2501 W. Mericrest Way, $250000, 2486 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

2100 W. San Tan Hills Drive, $250000, 1700 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

2166 W. Allens Peak Drive, $250000, 1790 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

4055 W. Alabama Lane, $249900, 1913 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2017

1726 W. Dugan Drive, $249900, 2246 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2007

4031 W. Coneflower Lane, $248990, 1912 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

26127 S. 203th Place, $248000, 1473 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

2021 W. Jasper Butte Drive, $247000, 2274 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

21126 E. Duncan St., $245000, 1675 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2009

22419 S. 209th Way, $244000, 1567 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

2178 W. Quick Draw Way, $243000, 1864 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

32592 N. Cherry Creek Road, $243000, 2769 square feet, 5 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2006

4514 W. Foldwing Drive, $242990, 1827 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

21828 E. Creosote Drive, $240000, 1725 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2009

3710 W. Morgan Lane, $240000, 2423 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

2443 W. Half Moon Circle, $240000, 1983 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

22425 S. 211th Way, $239000, 1675 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2006

32626 N. Cat Hills Ave., $235000, 1887 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

4531 W. Foldwing Drive, $234990, 1827 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

4458 W. Kirkland Ave., $234900, 1600 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

2047 W. Green Tree Drive, $234900, 2170 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

2828 W. Santa Cruz Ave., $232500, 1928 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

3688 W. Santa Cruz Ave., $229000, 1853 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

25723 S. Sossaman Road, $229000, 1232 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

33140 N. Cat Hills Ave., $227500, 1737 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

1809 W. Matthews Drive, $227000, 1734 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2009

2320 W. Silver Creek Lane, $225900, 2011 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

3873 W. Goldmine Mountain Drive, $225000, 2187 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2006

4347 W. White Canyon Road, $225000, 1759 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2012

2399 W. Jasper Butte Drive, $225000, 1602 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

2445 W. Allens Peak Drive, $225000, 2010 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

2641 W. Prospector Way, $224800, 2068 square feet, 5 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

3849 W. South Butte Road, $224000, 1884 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

2544 W. Prospector Way, $223000, 2068 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

2176 W. San Tan Hills Drive, $223000, 2281 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

33149 N. Double Bar Road, $220762, 1921 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

3824 W. Naomi Lane, $220000, 2010 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

2169 W. Silver Creek Lane, $220000, 2010 square feet, 4 bed, 212 bath, Built in 2002

32351 N. Hidden Canyon Drive, $219900, 1400 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

2328 W. Gold Dust Ave., $218500, 1420 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2012

4516 W. Feather Plume Drive, $217990, 1429 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

1907 W. Vineyard Plains Drive, $215000, 1779 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

2244 W. Gold Dust Ave., $211000, 1400 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

1896 W. Half Moon Circle, $204000, 1345 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2012

2425 W. Silver Creek Lane, $199000, 1341 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

22404 S. 214th Way, $193000, 1543 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1996

1930 W. Prospector Way, $188000, 1195 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2008

26227 S. 176th Place, $172500, 1320 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1985

