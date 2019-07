Recent home sales in Queen Creek

New and established homes are available for sale in Queen Creek. (File photo)

The following are recent home sales from the ZIP code of 85142 in Queen Creek:

20521 E. Pecan Lane, $1.725 million, 6,927 square feet, 5 bed, 5.5 bath, Built in 2014

3901 E. Bellerive Drive, $1.1 million, 4,840 square feet, 6 bed, 5 bath, Built in 2005

20169 E. Cherrywood Court, $872,160, 3,260 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2019

24618 S. 195Th Way, $860,000, 3,665 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2014

17903 E. Appaloosa Drive, $794,999, 3,834 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2018

24588 S. 190Th Court, $785,000, 3,881 square feet, 5 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2018

17850 E. Bronco Court, $775,000, 4,193 square feet, 5 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2018

20378 E. Pecan Lane, $750,000, 4,000 square feet, 5 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2005

25030 S. 190Th St., $745,000, 4,316 square feet, 5 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2005

19540 E. Appleby Road, $719,000, 3,139 square feet, 4 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2001

18912 E. Carriage Way, $700,652, 5,200 square feet, 7 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2019

22450 S. 201St Court, $699,000, 4,965 square feet, 6 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2006

19440 E. Sonoqui Blvd., $692,500, 3,580 square feet, 5 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 1996

20773 S. 193Rd Place, $692,000, 4,022 square feet, 4 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2014

19877 E. Poplar Drive, $689,823, 3,905 square feet, 4 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2018

20108 E. Via Del Palo , $685,000, 5,597 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2006

19898 E. Cattle Drive, $650,000, 4,002 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2018

21347 S. 201St Way, $630,000, 5,702 square feet, 6 bed, 5.5 bath, Built in 2017

22923 E. Mccowan Court, $630,000, 2,722 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2013

22017 E. Munoz Court, $615,000, 3,005 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2014

19312 E. Via De Palmas, $615,000, 2,604 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2016

18519 E. Chandler Heights Road, $605,000, 2,615 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1976

20907 E. Orion Way, $586,530, 2,812 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

18118 E. San Tan Blvd., $585,000, 2,844 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

19337 E. Pine Valley Drive, $580,000, 4,022 square feet, 5 bed, 5.5 bath, Built in 2014

21945 E. Avenida Del Valle, $575,000, 3,732 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2013

19704 E. Country Meadows Drive, $575,000, 2,788 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

19906 E. Strawberry Drive, $574,900, 3,250 square feet, 4 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2014

19937 E. Happy Road, $564,000, 3,000 square feet, 5 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2019

19910 E. Sunset Drive, $555,000, 2,801 square feet, 6 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2004

1168 W. Stellar Place, $539,000, 3,196 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

22347 E. Via De Palmas, $537,000, 2,710 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2017

21198 E. Via De Arboles, $536,000, 5,402 square feet, 6 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2013

21984 E. Domingo Road, $529,995, 6,181 square feet, 5 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2007

22338 E. Escalante Road, $529,990, 3,194 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2014

28268 N. Quintana Place, $525,177, 3,025 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

20394 E. Calle De Flores, $524,900, 5,565 square feet, 7 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2006

21903 S. 187Th Way, $520,000, 4,080 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2007

3880 W. Roberts Road, $520,000, 3,457 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2007

20045 E. Quintero Road, $520,000, 3,285 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2014

22140 E. Stoney Vista Drive, $517,500, 2,024 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2000

19883 E. Strawberry Drive, $515,000, 2,891 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

22393 E. Sentiero Drive, $495,000, 3,057 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2017

18630 E. Cloud Road, $494,000, 2,718 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1988

21143 E. Sunset Drive, $492,000, 3,626 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2013

28044 N. Quintana Place, $484,000, 2,313 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

19921 E. San Tan Blvd., $482,000, 2,042 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

21284 E. Waverly Drive, $479,999, 3,626 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2012

21215 E. Misty Lane, $475,000, 3,626 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2013

25759 S. Mandarin Drive, $464,900, 1,786 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1994

20261 E. Sonoqui Blvd., $455,000, 3,861 square feet, 5 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2006

21215 E. Waverly Drive, $453,000, 3,626 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2012

22862 E. Parkside Drive, $452,887, 4,225 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

18637 E. Flintlock Drive, $452,315, 2,331 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

20219 E. Palm Beach Drive, $450,000, 2,331 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

21035 E. Excelsior Ave., $450,000, 2,608 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

20454 E. Raven Drive, $448,000, 2,881 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2015

18643 E. Flintlock Drive, $446,926, 2,331 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

21521 E. Twin Acres Court, $445,000, 4,119 square feet, 5 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2006

18466 E. Cattle Drive, $439,500, 2,979 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

18491 E. Aubrey Glen Road, $436,000, 3,298 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

18547 E. Arrowhead Trail, $433,492, 2,467 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

20879 E. Via Del Sol , $430,000, 3,710 square feet, 5 bed, 4 bath, Built in 2008

22159 E. Via Del Oro , $429,800, 3,897 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2016

21508 E. Arroyo Verde Court, $425,000, 2,862 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

19911 S. 185Th Way, $420,187, 2,467 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

18701 E. Via De Arboles, $420,000, 1,991 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1990

30549 N. Finley Lane, $417,678, 2,600 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2019

21838 S. 185Th Place, $416,000, 3,180 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

22220 E. Sentiero Drive, $415,000, 2,482 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

23685 S. 219Th Court, $415,000, 4,280 square feet, 5 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2006

19108 E. Karsten Drive, $412,000, 1,942 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

22207 E. Creekside Drive, $412,000, 3,013 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2016

20858 S. Tiberius Drive, $410,000, 2,012 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

18604 E. Lark Drive, $409,000, 3,051 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

2243 W. Phillips Road, $405,000, 2,332 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2016

35441 N. Anns Way, $404,000, 2,345 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

21844 S. 221St Place, $400,000, 2,496 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

29383 N. Vista Blvd., $400,000, 2,392 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

19698 E. Raven Drive, $399,900, 2,795 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2015

18632 E. Via De Arboles, $397,000, 1,410 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1984

19780 E. Walnut Road, $395,000, 2,191 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2014

22714 E. Parkside Drive, $394,184, 3,145 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

21128 E. Superstition Drive, $390,000, 2,553 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2018

21925 E. Quintero Road, $390,000, 2,449 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2014

21137 E. Twin Acres Drive, $385,000, 3,145 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2002

21161 E. Superstition Drive, $385,000, 2,318 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

22343 S. 225Th Way, $382,900, 2,303 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2015

21476 S. 184Th Way, $381,000, 2,266 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

22198 E. Via Del Verde, $380,000, 2,558 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

20849 E. Via Del Sol, $379,000, 2,386 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2008

25815 S. 202Nd St., $375,000, 1,805 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

19180 E. Lark Drive, $375,000, 2,438 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

22243 E. Pickett Court, $375,000, 2,450 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2017

20281 E. Raven Drive, $367,500, 2,508 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2016

21021 E. Arroyo Verde Court, $366,410, 2,384 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

22973 E. Camina Buena Vista, $364,934, 2,515 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2018

20253 E. Maya Road, $362,000, 2,372 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2014

22326 E. Via De Olivos, $362,000, 2,869 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2014

22042 E. Estrella Road, $361,900, 2,302 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2014

20866 E. Cattle Drive, $351,156, 2,352 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

18704 E. Oriole Way, $350,000, 2,391 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

18579 E. Ranch Road, $350,000, 3,051 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

22218 E. Cherrywood Drive, $350,000, 2,083 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2016

40062 N. Gantzel Road, $345,000, 1,352 square feet, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, Built in 1948

22525 E. Stonecrest Drive, $343573, 2308 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

20858 E. Cattle Drive, $340,000, 1,968 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2018

21416 E. Via Del Oro, $340,000, 2,120 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

22256 E. Via De Olivos Court, $340,000, 2,218 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2015

22280 E. Desert Hills Court, $340,000, 2,505 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2014

20261 S. 198Th St., $335,000, 2,987 square feet, 5 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

21054 E. Misty Lane, $335,000, 2,360 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2012

22467 E. Munoz St., $330,000, 2,303 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2016

20678 E. Mockingbird Drive, $330,000, 1,944 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2016

23331 S. 223Rd Way, $328,000, 2,127 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2017

22331 E. Calle De Flores, $325,000, 2,702 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

22643 E. Duncan St., $325,000, 2,899 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

22709 S. 212Th St., $325,000, 2,677 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

20709 E. Raven Drive, $325,000, 1,944 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2015

25915 S. 198Th St., $322,000, 1,617 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

22651 E. Via Del Verde, $321,500, 2,308 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2017

1783 W. Agrarian Hills Drive, $321,400, 3,576 square feet, 5 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2006

21963 S. 185Th Way, $321,000, 2,218 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

22319 E. Calle De Flores, $320,000, 2,038 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

18461 E. Celtic Manor Drive, $320,000, 1,921 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

33376 N. Jamie Lane, $319,000, 3,251 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2014

21413 E. Via Del Palo, $318,000, 2,188 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1996

4081 W. Dayflower Drive, $317,645, 2,722 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

22319 E. Via De Olivos , $311,900, 2,041 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

19827 E. Mayberry Road, $307,000, 1,987 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

22635 E. Desert Spoon Drive, $305,000, 2,202 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2016

19069 E. Kingbird Court, $305,000, 2,308 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2010

22659 E. Duncan St., $304,870, 2,703 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

22921 S. 214Th St., $303,000, 2,177 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

2057 W. Briana Way, $303,000, 2,324 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

22220 E. Creekside Drive, $300,000, 2,213 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2015

32950 N. Jamie Lane, $299,900, 2,610 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2017

4166 W. Dayflower Drive, $298,545, 2,722 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

21234 E. Pecan Lane, $297,500, 2,294 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2014

4361 W. South Butte Road, $296,200, 2,281 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2014

21248 E. Via Del Sol, $296,000, 2,294 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2013

22331 E. Via De Olivos, $295,900, 2,083 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2014

19938 E. Mayberry Road, $295,000, 1,987 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

21852 S. 214Th St., $295,000, 2,198 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2010

21167 E. Creekside Drive, $292,000, 2,105 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2013

33318 N. Roadrunner Lane, $292,000, 2,832 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

19010 E. Superstition Drive, $292,000, 1,637 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

4097 W. Copperleaf Drive, $290,295, 2,586 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

4355 W. Maggie Drive, $290,000, 2,331 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2014

18872 E. Cattle Drive, $290,000, 1,913 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

4113 W. Dayflower Drive, $289,495, 2,563 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

33243 N. Madison Way Drive, $289,000, 3,291 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

23525 S. 213Th St., $285,000, 2,105 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2013

21214 E. Tierra Grande Drive, $283,000, 1,970 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

4151 W. Dayflower Drive, $280,995, 2,343 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2019

3545 W. Tanner Ranch Road, $277,000, 3,291 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2005

23409 S. 217Th St., $276,000, 1,870 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

26104 S. 194Th St., $275,500, 1,736 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

32090 N. Cat Hills Ave., $275,000, 2,808 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2008

19127 E. Kingbird Drive, $271,000, 2,011 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2009

4563 W. Feather Plume Drive, $270,990, 2,722 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

26124 S. 203Rd Place, $270,000, 2,129 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2000

18892 E. Seagull Drive, $270,000, 1,894 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2006

4097 W. Dayflower Drive, $268,495, 2,125 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

21120 E. Tierra Grande Drive, $268,000, 2,221 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2007

21815 S. 215Th St., $267,000, 1,783 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2010

21937 S. 214Th St., $266,900, 1,783 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2010

4143 W. Coneflower Lane, $265,915, 2,027 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

19162 E. Kingbird Drive, $264,900, 1,757 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2009

33362 N. Jamie Lane, $264,900, 1,870 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2014

22566 E. Via Las Brisas, $264,110, 1,512 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

4655 W. Feather Plume Drive, $263,990, 2,722 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

4113 W. Copperleaf Drive, $262,745, 1,912 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

21126 E. Saddle Way, $261,000, 1,859 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

3288 W. Mineral Butte Drive, $260,000, 2,326 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

3260 W. Allens Peak Drive, $260,000, 2,314 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

21112 E. Avenida Del Valle, $259,990, 2,062 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2008

21139 E. Saddle Way, $259,900, 1,268 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

4087 W. Coneflower Lane, $259,670, 2,027 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

21293 E. Cherrywood Drive, $259,000, 1,496 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2013

23717 S. 209Th Court, $258,000, 1,508 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2013

3412 W. Yellow Peak Drive, $257,500, 2,139 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

1985 W. San Tan Hills Drive, $257,000, 2,678 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2005

21457 E. Calle De Flores Court, $255,000, 1,678 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

21091 E. Munoz St., $250,000, 1,852 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2009

3128 W. Belle Ave., $250,000, 1,909 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

2473 W. Cool Water Way, $250,000, 1,584 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

21241 E. Via Del Palo, $250,000, 1,681 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

4012 W. Federal Way, $249,900, 2,504 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

21462 E. Via Del Palo, $249,000, 1,692 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

21382 E. Twin Acres Drive, $245,000, 1,385 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

4607 W. Feather Plume Drive, $245,000, 2,722 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

4487 W. Foldwing Drive, $244,990, 1,827 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

21827 E. Creosote Drive, $244,900, 1,765 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

2826 W. Tanner Ranch Road, $244,000, 2,781 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2005

35233 N. Thurber Road, $240,000, 1,863 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2012

3812 W. Carlos Lane, $239,900, 1,853 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

2642 W. Silver Creek Lane, $239,900, 1,766 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

22671 S. Desert Hills Court, $238,000, 1,365 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

19552 E. San Tan Blvd., $238,000, 1,569 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

3717 W. Santa Cruz Ave., $235,000, 1,880 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

32053 N. North Butte Drive, $235,000, 1,925 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

3371 W. White Canyon Road, $233,900, 1,887 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

4513 W. Federal Way, $230,000, 1,937 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

22251 S. 214Th St., $228,000, 1,251 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

4043 W. Coneflower Lane, $226,495, 1,613 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

33093 N. Roadrunner Lane, $226,000, 1,901 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

2691 W. Angel Way, $225,500, 2,139 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2006

3728 W. Yellow Peak Drive, $225,000, 1,506 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

2583 W. Bartlett Way, $225,000, 1,993 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

1660 W. Corriente Drive, $225,000, 1,734 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2009

1748 W. Desert Mountain Drive, $225,000, 1,679 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

3750 W. Dancer Lane, $222,500, 2,011 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

1986 W. Vineyard Plains Drive, $218,000, 2,000 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

35152 N. Happy Jack Drive, $217,000, 1,983 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

2683 W. Kristina Ave., $216,000, 1,411 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2009

2822 W. Angel Way, $215,500, 1,864 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

2119 W. Hayden Peak Drive, $215,000, 1,681 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

2977 W. Belle Ave., $214,900, 1,716 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

2986 W. Dancer Lane, $213,600, 1,910 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

2879 W. Mira Drive, $213,000, 1,653 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

2125 W. San Tan Hills Drive, $210,000, 1,475 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

3118 W. Santa Cruz Ave., $205,000, 1,521 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

1845 W. Desert Mountain Drive, $203,000, 2,321 square feet, 5 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

33150 N. Windmill Run, $200,000, 1,520 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

1812 W. Prospector Way, $200,000, 1,051 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

2431 W. Desert Spring Way, $199,900, 1,195 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

2174 W. Gold Dust Ave., $198,000, 1,400 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

1974 W. Hayden Peak Drive, $195,000, 1,278 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

2389 W. Gold Dust Ave., $195,000, 1,203 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

2641 W. Desert Spring Way, $195,000, 1,984 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

2470 W. Silver Creek Lane, $195,000, 1,306 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

1894 W. Appaloosa Way, $173,000, 1,050 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

1656 W. Bonnie Lane, $136,000, 1,020 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1979

