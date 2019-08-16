Reformed Pilates offers classes for a low-impact, full-body workout to maximize results for all levels of fitness. (Submitted photo)

Reformed Pilates is leasing 1,502 square feet at Raintree Ranch Center in Chandler, according to Weingarten Realty.

Reformed Pilates was founded by a brother and sister team in 2013, according to a release.

Peter and Laura Morgan created a fusion of classical elements of Pilates and interval training. Reformed Pilates classes have a low-impact, full-body workout to maximize results for all levels of fitness, according to the release.

By using reformers — mobile carriages with adjustable tension springs — there is the ability to change the level of intensity to suit each individual’s strength, the release states.

Go to reformedpilates.com.

There are six studios in operation and the seventh, at Raintree Ranch, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020. Raintree Ranch Center is 1 mile north of Fashion Center at West Ray Road and Loop 101.

Senior Leasing Director Brooke J Harvey with Weingarten Realty represented the landlord. Managing Director Tim Westfall with Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant, according to the release.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. Go to weingarten.com.

