RePurposed Thrift Boutique’s pre-Black Friday sidewalk sale Nov. 17

RePurposed Thrift Boutique is hosting a pre-Black Friday sidewalk sale Nov. 17 with proceeds supporting the boys and girls at Canyon State and Desert Lily academies.

The sale is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the boutique at 20279 E. Rittenhouse Road Suite No. 100 in Queen Creek.

Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, serves vulnerable children ages 4-17 who are working to turn their lives around and heal from abuse, neglect and trauma of their pasts, according to a release.

“As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization we rely largely on events and fundraisers to provide true-life vocational training, college scholarships and enhanced programming for the kids in our care” at Canyon State Academy, according to the release.

Door-buster deals are planned for customers who come early, 9-11 a.m. “Spin to win” a Passion for Fashion Wheel to receive up to 50 percent off already highly discounted prices, according to the release.

Items available include clothes, shoes, accessories, furniture, housewares and gift items, according to the release.

For more information, go to canyonstateacademy.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.