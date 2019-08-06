Rick Francis hired as vice president at Velocity Retail Group

Rick Francis (Velocity Retail)

Commercial retail veteran Rick Francis has joined Velocity Retail Group as a vice president for the firm.

Mr. Francis has a deep background focused on servicing the needs of retail shopping center owners, retailers and investors, according to a release.

“He has established a reputation for getting results in successfully leasing a number of high-profile lifestyle, power and neighborhood centers in the Phoenix area. He is known by his clients and peers as a top performer in the retail marketplace who facilitates negotiations in the interests of his clients,” the release states.

“Rick is a great compliment to our office where we currently have a strong group of sales professionals focused on landlord and tenant services,” Dave Cheatham, president of Velocity Retail Group, said in the release. “His experience on the leasing side as well as his understanding of tenant expansion strategies will play a key role in helping to serve our clients,” he added.

In addition to Rick’s work with leasing and analyzing shopping center portfolios for REIT’s, he has developed the expansion strategy for more than 150 locations of various restaurant groups, according to the release.

Previous retailer consulting clients include Chili’s Bar & Grill, Maggiano’s, Corner Bakery, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Del Taco and Aaron’s, the release states.

Mr. Francis is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of arts degree in political science with an emphasis in business law. He can be reached at: rick.francis@velocityretail.com or 602-682-8133.

