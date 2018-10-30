Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership opens in Queen Creek

Earnhardt Auto Centers has officially opened its newest auto dealership, Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Queen Creek.

The 40,600-square-foot facility is on a 6.65-acre site at 35747 N. Ellsworth Road. It is the second Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram franchise within Earnhardt Auto Group’s stable of 22 dealerships and is the first new-car auto dealership in Queen Creek, according to a release.

The dealership has been open since the beginning of the year at a temporary location on Victoria Lane while the new facility was being constructed.

“We are very excited to have a brand new dealership in Queen Creek,” Rodeo CDJR Dealer Principal Derby Earnhardt said in the release.

“Our entire family grew up in the Queen Creek area and we have watched this town expand into one of the best commercial areas in the Valley. We are proud to serve the residents of Queen Creek, a town that is near and dear to our heart,” he said.

Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is the second oldest franchise offered by Earnhardt Auto Centers, open since September 1986. Earnhardt CDJR, in Gilbert, has consistently been ranked the No. 1 dealership in Arizona in sales and service, according to the release.

“We are so excited to continue to offer the award-winning Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram products plus hundreds of quality pre-owned vehicles at our brand new location in Queen Creek,” Heath Wacker, general manager of Rodeo CDJR, said in the release.

Earnhardt Auto Centers, which was established in 1951, was established by family patriarch Tex Earnhardt, 87, who is still involved with his family’s automobile business as are his sons and grandchildren, according to the release.

All 17 brands offered at Earnhardt’s can be viewed at NoBull.com.

