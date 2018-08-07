Rosendin Electric, Valley Metro team to provide vanpool options for employees

Rosendin Electric, a private electrical contractors and an employee-owned company, offers a new benefit to help employees save money, time and stress as the Phoenix office partnered with Valley Metro to provide a vanpool for a project commute at no cost to workers.

The first vanpool for Rosendin Electric launched in July with nine workers who share a commute from the Goodyear Park and Ride to Intel’s Ocotillo Campus in Chandler, about 90 miles round trip, according to a press release.

Rosendin workers are up early, meeting at 4 a.m. each weekday with their hard hats, safety equipment and reflective vests needed on the job site. But many start their commute much earlier coming from Phoenix, Avondale, Buckeye and Peoria.

In this program, Valley Metro provides the van and covered parking in a lot with security cameras. Rosendin Electric is one of only a few companies to cover the cost of gas, insurance and vehicle maintenance – a huge savings for employees.

Workers rotate driving duty with each trip, giving their co-workers time to talk, sleep or catch up on email, a release states.

“Rosendin Electric is thrilled to provide this benefit to our employees to help them save time and money. Since launching the first vanpool, we’ve had so many employee requests we plan to add two more vans in the coming months,” Mike Greenawalt, senior vice president at Rosendin Electric, said in a prepared statement

“Providing the vanpool is one more way Rosendin Electric shows commitment to our employees, the environment and serves as an excellent recruiting tool.”

Valley Metro Vanpool Coordinator Angie Wilkie said those commuters she’s talked to that have tried vanpooling wish they had tried it sooner.

“Driving in the HOV lane, saving an average of $100 per month on gas, and making lifelong friends are some of the benefits we often hear from vanpool riders,” she said in a prepared statement.

Valley Metro has nearly 400 vanpools, saving 59 million drive-alone miles in 2017, a release claims. Vanpools are available for groups of six to 15. One person volunteers to drive and passengers pay a monthly fare for fuel, maintenance and insurance. Through Friday, Aug. 31, new vanpool groups get one month free.

