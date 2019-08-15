Sales, leases in Queen Creek, Chandler, Gilbert made by NAI Horizon professionals

The Reserve at San Tan, 339 E. Germann Road in Gilbert. (Submitted photo)

NAI Horizon professionals have recently completed sales and leases at properties in Queen Creek, Chandler, Gilbert and Mesa.

Chris Gerow, Shelby Tworek, Gabe Ortega and Patrick Anthon represented the landlord, Queen Creek Fiesta LLC, in a 60-month retail lease for 1,200 square feet at 21545 S. Ellsworth Loop Road in Queen Creek. The tenant, Optimum Home Solutions, was represented by Jamie Prieto with DPR Realty.

Joan Krueger negotiated the sale of a 1,727-square-foot office building, representing the buyer, East Baseline LLC, for $370,000. The property is at 6640 E. Baseline Road in Mesa. The seller, Primesource LLC, was represented by Jon Willis with Willis Property Co.

Isy Sonabend represented the tenant, Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., in a 65-month lease for 25,193 square feet at 339 E. Germann Road in Gilbert. The landlord, Reserve at San Tan 4 LLC, was represented by Mike Garlick with Newmark Knight Frank.

Isy Sonabend also represented the tenant, Progressive Casualty Insurance Co, in a 64-month lease for 42,149 square feet at 1395 N. Fiesta Drive in Gilbert. The landlord, AEI Fiesta LLC, was represented by Evan Koplan with CBRE.

Laurel Lewis and Thomas Bean represented the landlord, Top of the Tram LLC, in a 64-month office lease for 4,600 square feet at 2165 W. Pecos Road in Chandler. The tenant, RLF Consulting LLC, was represented by Tyler Bode with Commercial Properties.

