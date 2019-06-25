Sales of plush puppy at Raising Cane’s to support Patriot PAWS Service Dogs

Learn about Patriot PAWS Service Dogs at patriotpaws.org. facebook.com/PatriotPAWS)

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, named after its founder’s beloved yellow lab, “Raising Cane,” has launched a nationwide campaign to support Patriot PAWS Service Dogs. The Rockwall, Texas-based non-profit trains and provides service dogs at no cost to disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities.

The “Stars & Stripes Plush Puppy” to benefit Patriot PAWS Service Dogs. (Submitted photo)

Now through July 7, Raising Cane’s — including at its Queen Creek location, 21571 S. Ellsworth Road — invites customers to purchase a limited-edition “Stars & Stripes Plush Puppy” to benefit Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, according to a release.

“I’m proud to support our veterans through Patriot PAWS who serves those who served,” Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves said in the release. “Their service dogs make a significant difference in the lives of American heroes; these specially trained dogs help restore veterans’ physical and emotional independence.”

“We are beyond grateful for the support of organizations like Raising Cane’s,” Patriot PAWS Founder Lori Stevens said in the release. “We receive hundreds of calls each month from disabled veterans asking for a service dog, and campaigns like this are essential in helping us accomplish our mission to provide highly trained service dogs at no cost to American veterans.”

More than 400 Raising Cane’s restaurants across the country will be selling the Stars and Stripes Plush Puppy. To learn more about Raising Cane’s Stars and Stripes Plush Puppy and previous Plush Puppy campaigns throughout the years, go to raisingcanes.com/plushpuppy and for the location nearest you, go to raisingcanes.com/locations.

