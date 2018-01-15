San Tan Mountain Dental to participate in Free Dentistry Day Jan. 20

Dental team celebrates first-year anniversary by giving back
Residents in the San Tan Valley community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at San Tan Mountain Dental on Saturday, Jan. 20, in honor of the dental office’s first year anniversary of opening.
On Free Dentistry Day, Jan. 20, a choice of one free cleaning, filling or extraction will be provided per patient between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 545 E. Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley.
Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dr. David Lim, Dr. Dylan Thomas and team at San Tan Mountain Dental hope to help improve the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.
“We are so excited to celebrate our first year anniversary with our community. Some individuals don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Lim in a press release. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”
There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations, according to the release.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Thomas. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. At the same time we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Dr. Lim.
For more information, call 480-476-9180 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.