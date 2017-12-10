San Tan Valley chamber to hold goal-setting workshop Dec. 19

The San Tan Valley Chamber of Commerce will conduct a goal-setting workshop from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the chamber office, 2510 E. Hunt Highway, Suite No. 25, in San Tan Valley.
For more information or to RSVP, visit the chamber website or call its office at 480-788-7516.
The San Tan Valley Chamber of Commerce serves hundreds of members in northeastern Pinal County, a community with a population of 100,000.
The chamber focuses on supporting San Tan Valley businesses by promoting members and helping attract people to the community, according to its website.
It provides resources and education to its members and encourages strong community partnerships.
Visitors to San Tan Valley are encouraged to contact the chamber for help finding places to stay and things to do.