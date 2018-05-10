San Tan Valley Walmart shows off upgrades during remodel celebration

The remodeled Walmart Supercenter, 1725 W. Hunt Highway, San Tan Valley, features a 16-foot-high, 8-foot-wide orange Pickup Tower that company officials stated will change the way people shop.
A grand reopening of the store to show off the tower and other improvements will take place 8 a.m. Saturday, May 12.
“We’re so excited to be among the first stores in Arizona to offer the convenience and ease of Walmart’s brand new Pickup Towers,” store manager Thera Munoz stated in a release. “Walmart is always looking for ways to improve the shopping experience for customers, and that’s what we’ve done with this floor-to-ceiling remodel. We look forward to introducing our San Tan Valley customers to all of the improvements at their local Walmart.”
The tower is at the front of the store and operates as a vending machine, officials stated. Customers can shop on Walmart.com and select the “pickup” option at checkout.
“When the customer comes to the store, they simply scan the barcode that was sent to their smartphone. The items – already packaged – are sent down a chute and appear on a conveyer belt seconds later. From start to finish, the pick-up process takes less than a minute,” according to the release.
Other improvements include an electronics department with interactive displays; new paint, flooring and signs; LED lighting throughout the store; expanded customer service, including additional self-checkout lanes; redesigned produce and home goods sections; and renovated bathrooms with new fixtures.
Saturday’s event will include a special appearance by “America’s Got Talent” finalist Evie Clair, who will perform the national anthem; a number of vendors will serve refreshments and samples; and BMX stunt riders will put on a show for guests, courtesy of Monster Energy. Walmart also will offer several grand re-opening specials and savings throughout the weekend, according to the release.
