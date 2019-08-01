Sharon Lind featured speaker at Aug. 7 Women in Business event of Queen Creek chamber

Sharon Lind

Sharon Lind — CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center — will be presenting her insights on leading courageously at the 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Women in Business event hosted by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.

It will be held at QC Junction Cafe, at Canyon State Academy, 20275 E. Rittenhouse Road Suite 300 in Queen Creek.

“We will be focusing on mentoring, support, networking and education. Bring your business cards and come ready to make new connections,” according to a release.

Cost is $5 for members and $10 for future members. RSVP at chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=QCCC&evid=48521633.



The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce was formed in 2002 to promote, develop and retain area businesses that will enhance economic development and further the goals of the community. It has 220 member businesses, according to queencreekchamber.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.