Shea Homes Arizona pilots lighting technology in Queen Creek

Shea Homes Arizona is partnering with Deako to offer the latest in pre-installed smart lighting technology at Origin at Gateway Quarter on the southeast corner of Ellsworth and Germann roads in Queen Creek.

Deako’s designer Simple light switches come standard in every Origin home, according to a release.

“Since the switches are modular, Shea has pre-wired each home for smart lighting throughout, offering different upgrade packages with Smart switches and Dimmers. Homeowners now have ultimate control to select where they want their switches, with the option to move or upgrade them at any time in seconds,” the release stated.

“Smart home technology is increasingly popular with new homeowners, so when Deako approached us about piloting their pre-wired smart lighting technology, it made perfect sense,” stated Ken Peterson, vice president of sales and marketing, Shea Homes.

“The feedback from our customers has been positive. Aesthetically, they appreciate the modern, clean lines; and functionally, smart lighting simply makes life easier.”

The Origin at Gateway Quarter, 20976 E. Macaw Drive, Queen Creek, is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday.

