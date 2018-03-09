Shea Homes ready to open doors to 3 Queen Creek communities

Gateway Quarter in Queen Creek will be the location of three new Shea Homes communities, and the builder plans to open model homes for Aperture, Emblem and Origin on Saturday, April 14.

“Buyers will be getting the best of both worlds with our three new Gateway Quarter communities,” Ken Peterson, vice president of sales and marketing for Shea Homes Arizona, stated in a release.”Its location makes it perfect for new families who want a family friendly neighborhood, and abundant shopping and entertainment options are just a short drive away.”

Shea will begin offering pre-sales in late March for the new developments and those who sign up for the Gateway Quarter, located at Ellsworth and Germann roads, interest list at https://goo.gl/SPWosu will be invited to a pre-sales event on Saturday, March 24, according to the release.

All three Gateway Quarter locations will feature single-story open floor plans from under 2,000 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet, featuring three to five bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms and either two-car or three-car garages.

Prices run from the $290,000’s to $360,000 and up.

Visit SheaHomes.com to view floor plans and pricing for each location.

