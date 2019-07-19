Shop QC for back to school shopping and support your local community

The Town of Queen Creek is encouraging local residents to shop local when seeking back-to-school items. (Submitted photo)

The first day of school is right around the corner, and the Town of Queen Creek is encouraging residents to Shop QC for any back-to-school needs.

“From backpacks, lunch boxes and paper, your Queen Creek stores have all your back to school needs. And, when you shop Queen Creek, you not only support local businesses, you also support a variety of community programs,” according to a release.

Sales tax revenues received from shopping local help maintain town programs and services; sales tax is the largest contributor to the town’s operating revenues, representing 35% of the fiscal year 2019-20 operating budget. You can help support public safety, roadway improvements, parks and recreation programs while doing your shopping, the release states.

To help increase awareness of local businesses, and the benefits of shopping local, the town offers a Shop Queen Creek program. To register a Queen Creek business in the Shop QC program, complete an online registration form at QueenCreek.org/ShopQC.

There is no cost to join and benefits include a listing on the town’s website, promotional support through the Town’s social media channels and access to a variety of marketing and promotional opportunities. Businesses must be in the town limits and/or be a member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the town, go to QueenCreek.org. Stay updated on news and events by following the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC.

