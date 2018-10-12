Sodalicious opens Oct. 20 in Queen Creek

Sodalicious, a drink and treat shop founded in Provo, Utah, is opening for business at its new Queen Creek location on Oct. 20.

A grand opening celebration will take place 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the business, 20850 E. Heritage Loop Road.

Sodalicious is a drink and treat shop specializing in flavored sodas, homemade cookies and other treats. Sodalicious operates 24 stores in Utah, Idaho and Arizona, according to a release.

Sodalicious CEO and owner Michael Bevans will commemorate the celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. followed by a day of refreshments. Sodalicious will be offering free drinks with a follow or like on Facebook or Instagram, according to the release.

“This is an exciting time for Queen Creek and Sodalicious to combine efforts in creating a wholesome environment for people of all ages to come together,” Stephanie Hatch, regional manager for five Arizona Sodalicious stores, said in the release.

“Sodalicious is known for its delicious soda combinations and homemade treats, but it’s also known as being a fantastic place to take your family and friends and leave distractions of the world at the door,” she said.

It is traditional for Sodalicious to raise money for a local cause at each store’s grand opening. For the Queen Creek grand opening, Sodalicious will be accepting cash or credit card donations for Nuke the Leuk. They ask that benefactors donate

the amount they would have paid for their free drink or cookie, according to the release.

Nuke the Leuk was founded in 2015 when Shannon Oakes’ daughter Naomi was hospitalized for cancer treatment. Since Naomi has been in remission for three years, the Oakes family and their friends have taken up the torch to help other families fighting cancer. Each year, they raise money to specifically benefit one family. This year’s beneficiary is 2-year-old Iris Nowicki, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in May.

The Queen Creek Sodalicious will be open 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday.

Visit mysodalicious.com or download the Sodalicious app on the App Store and Google Play store to view the full menu.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.