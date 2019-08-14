Someburros on Aug. 15 to help Queen Creek raise funds for Trunk or Treat candy

Trunk or Treat — presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt Dealership — offers a free night of Halloween fun on Oct. 19.

The main attraction – Trunk or Treat Street – provides thousands of pieces of candy to ghosts and goblins, according to a release.

Children dressed as a young cat and superhero turtle had fun at a previous Trunk or Treat event. (File photo)

To keep up with the growing demand of trick-or-treaters, the town is partnering with local businesses to raise funds for candy. Someburros, Queen Creek, 20707 E Maya Road, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, will give 20% of proceeds from customers who show a flyer digitally or with a hardcopy. The flyer is above and at queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/trunk-or-treat.

Trunk or Treat will be held 5‐9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 on Ellsworth Road in Town Center. The town’s candy drive will officially kickoff on Monday, Sept. 9.

Trunk or Treat provides a safe and unique way for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun, according to the release.

Children trick‐or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on Trunk or Treat Street to get their bags filled with goodies. There will also be carnival games, a pet costume contest, escape rooms, food, vendors and other Halloween attractions.

For information about sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact Erica Perez, the recreation coordinator for special events, at 480-358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.

