SRP classes help businesses prepare for monsoon

Participants at a Salt River Project workshop. (SRP)

Salt River Project is hosting a free workshop to help business customers prepare for storm season.

Business managers are encouraged to sign up to learn how to reduce outage risks and maintain critical operations if the lights go out, according to a release.

Topics covered include:

Tips to create a business continuity plan

Learn about back-up power sources

Preparedness tips

Grid and electrical system overview

Planned vs. unplanned outages

What SRP does to restore power

Helpful SRP tools

Workshops are to be held Tuesday, June 11, at the DoubleTree Hilton, 2100 S. Priest Drive in Tempe; and Thursday, June 13, at the Mesa Convention Center 263 N. Center St. in Mesa. Registration and breakfast are 7:30 to 8 a.m. and the workshops 8 to 9:30 a.m., according to the release.

Space is limited to the first 100 registrants. Register at srpnet.com/powerup or call 602-236-5785