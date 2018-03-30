SRP election April 3 set to fill dozens of board, council seats

Salt River Project voters will fill seats on two boards and councils on Tuesday, April 3.
SRP is made up of two separate organizations: the Salt River Valley Water Users’ Association, a private water corporation, and the Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District, a political subdivision of the state that oversees SRP’s electric operations.
Each company of SRP is governed separately.
SRP board members establish policy, approve annual budgets and set prices and fees. SRP council members amend and enact bylaws, and make appointments to fill vacancies on the SRP boards, councils or position of vice president.
Tuesday’s election will fill 24 seats on the board and council of the agricultural improvement and power district, 22 seats on the board and council of the water users’ association, plus the positions of president and vice president.
The elected officials will take office Monday-Tuesday, May 7-8, following the canvassing of election returns on Monday, April 9.
Qualified voters may vote in person through Tuesday, April 3, at the SRP Voting Center in the SRP Administration Building, 1500 N. Mill Ave., Tempe.
The center will be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, April 2, and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3.
Early voting ballots must be received by mail or hand-delivered to the SRP voting center or one of the designated drop-off locations no later than 7 p.m. on the day of the election. The East Valley location is at the SRP Southside Water Service Center, 3160 S. Alma School Road, Mesa.
According to a release from SRP, the president and vice president are elected at-large, and the current SRP president, David Rousseau, and vice president, John R. “Randy” Hoopes, are running unopposed for re-election. Rousseau and Hoopes will be seeking their third terms; they were elected for the first time in 2010.
Association positions open for election in 2018 are president, vice president, one position on the board of governors in each of voting districts 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10; and three positions on the council in each of those districts. All association positions have four-year terms.
District positions open for election in 2018 are president, vice president, one position on the board of directors in each of voting divisions 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10; two at-large board of director positions, 12 and 14; and three positions on the council in each of voting divisions 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10. All district positions have four-year terms.
The two at-large district board positions (12-14) are elected on a one-landowner, one-vote basis. All other positions are elected on an acreage basis, an SRP release stated. For example, an owner of 5 acres of land has five votes; an owner of one-half acre has half a vote, according to SRP officials.
The association and district lie within the overall boundary of the Salt River Reservoir District and are divided into 10 geographical voting areas, the release stated. The association and district are divided into 10 voting areas.
To be eligible to vote, district and association electors must be the owner of qualified land, or an individual who has been appointed by the trustee(s) to vote qualified land held in a qualifying trust. In addition, district electors must be a qualified, registered Arizona voter and live within the state. Association electors must also be at least 18 years of age.
For more information, visit www.srpnet.com/elections or call 602- 236-3048.
