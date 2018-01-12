Stein Mart in Queen Creek will close this March

Stein Mart will close its store in the Queen Creek Marketplace in early March.
The discount clothing, accessories and housewares department store did not meet the company’s expectations, so Stein Mart is not renewing its 10-year lease with the Marketplace, Linda Tasseff, Stein Mart’s director of investor relations, said in a voicemail response to questions.
In a follow-up e-mail, Ms. Tasseff said she could not comment on the Queen Creek store’s performance.
Operated by commercial developer Vestar, Queen Creek Marketplace is on the southwest corner of Ellsworth Loop and Rittenhouse roads.
Stein Mart has been a tenant there since May 2008, Ms. Tasseff said.
Stein Mart has three other stores in the east Valley, Ms. Tasseff said. They are: 2835 S. Alma School Road in Chandler, 891 N. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert and 1800 E. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.
“We appreciate the loyal customers who have supported our Queen Creek store and we hope they continue to shop with us at our other locations,” she said in her voicemail.
