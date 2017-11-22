Sterling Services’ Black Friday event Nov. 24 to benefit Toys for Tots

On Nov. 24, known in the shopping world as Black Friday, Sterling Services is holding a special raffle, with the grand prize being a new, fully installed Carrier air conditioning unit.
Anyone can enter. All they need to do is donate a new, unwrapped toy worth at least $25.
The toys will be donated to the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, which will distribute the toys collected from the event to children in the Phoenix area.
Donations will be accepted from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 during Sterling Service’s 10-year anniversary kickoff event being held at the company’s showroom, 7256 S 89th Place, Unit #101, in Queen Creek.
The event includes free food, the Game Truck for kids and a visit from Santa Claus from noon to 2 p.m.
The air conditioning unit, valued at approximately $8,000, is not the only prize. Throughout the day, other prizes will be drawn.
They include a fully installed reverse-osmosis drinking water system valued at $600; a whole-home duct cleaning service, valued between $495 and $1,000, depending on the size of the home; and a fully installed home security system valued at $1,400, according to a press release.
Mesa-based Sterling Services provides air conditioning, heating, plumbing and water services to the Phoenix-metro area.
The company was founded by Joel Harris in 2008 as an air-conditioning company. Over the last decade, the company has grown both in size and in the products and services they provide to customers.
Sterling Services is a member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, where Mr. Harris serves on the chamber’s board of directors and some chamber committees.
For more information, call Sterling Services at 480-988-0958 or visit its website at www.sterlingair.us.