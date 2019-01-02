SVN names project at Gilbert, Ocotillo roads Deal of the Year

SVN Desert Commercial Advisors has named a development at Gilbert and Ocotillo roads its 2018 Deal of the Year.

“The project began with a simple rendering of what the retail development could look like. The vision of this project came with many changes and opportunities for the type of tenants that could make up this new retail plaza,” according to a release.

Rommie Mojahed, director of retail leasing and sales investments, and senior adviser Beau Flahart leased out the remaining spaces in the project during the year.

The leases total approximately $6.85 million in lease transactions in 2018 and approximately $12 million in total deals to lease out the entire retail development in two years, the release stated.

“Landlords are bringing in more unique restaurant concepts to attract foot traffic. Most recently Grubstak joined the Ocotillo location, making its second location to the additional location they have in Chandler,” according to the release.

Mr. Mojahed has more than 20 active listings in the Southeast Valley that he works on with his retail team of advisers, including Mr. Flahart, the release stated.

SVN/Desert Commercial Advisors is a full-service commercial real estate services firm specializing in multifamily, retail, office, medical/dental and restaurant property types, according to the release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.