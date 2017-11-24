Taste of the Town – Baci Italian Bistro

What keeps Baci authentically Italian? La familia, says owner
For Frank Greco, owner of Baci Italian Bistro, running an Italian restaurant has always been a family business.
“Right after the construction fall — when the interest rate went up — my dad and I decided to go into the restaurant business,” he said about opening his first eatery in 1986 in Illinois.
“It was my dad and I, my mom and my sisters.”
He was involved in the family business for seven years until his sister wanted to move on. The family sold the business and Mr. Greco moved on to work with his cousins in Plainfield, Illinois.
“We bought an old church that had already been converted into a restaurant,” he said. “We changed the name and made it into an Italian restaurant. That’s where we started the Baci Italian Cucina.”
Mr. Greco then opened the Baci Express.
“It was more like a pizza pub atmosphere, some pastas,” he said. “A sports bar atmosphere with some TVs.”
Mr. Greco’s wife was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. She needed the warmer climate so the couple moved to Arizona.
“I looked around to do something different with my life but because of the passion I have for cooking,” he said, “I went back into the restaurant business. We opened up a Baci Italian Bistro on Williams Field and Power.”
Baci remained at that location for about six years, Mr. Greco said.
“In 2008 I built this from scratch,” he said of Baci’s present location, 8830 E. Germann Road, just west of South Ellsworth Road.
“It was exciting in a way to know you’re going to put the kitchen there. The architects can put a place for everything you want.”
Mr. Greco said 75 percent of the menu stayed the same during the move.
The building, Mr. Greco said, is tough to find in the beginning, but once you know they’re there, it’s easy to get in and out.
Mr. Greco lives in Queen Creek as well has having his business nearby.
“I love the people around the area, first of all; they’re very friendly. We’re surrounded by a lot of Mormons, which they’re great, super nice people,” he said.
A few of the desserts are imported from Mr. Greco’s mom and sister’s pastry business.
“They do our tiramisu for the restaurant,” he said.
For people who have never visited Baci, Mr. Greco would like them to know a few things.
“We are authentic Italian cuisine and we do everything to order here,” he said. “We do a lot of food on request. There are a lot of people that request certain specialties.”
He said often they are able to accommodate a customer’s request, especially if given time to prepare.
“There are a lot of Italian things that were famous 30, 40 years ago that the old-timers remember,” he said. “Most of the time we try to accommodate them with notice.”
He said with a week’s notice he could bring in almost anything.
Mr. Greco’s favorite dish on the menu is seafood basil pomodoro, which has shrimp, scallops, mussels and clams sauteed in a basil pomodoro sauce, he said.
For dessert he recommended two.
“We have our tiramisu and limoncello cheesecake. Both of them are my favorite.” he said. “Between the two, I would probably take half of one and half of the other and eat them both at the same time.”
Mr. Greco said his business is his family. His wife, Lisa, was very involved until she passed away a few years ago. Their two sons, Michael and Anthony, work in the business now.
But all those work at the restaurant are, in some small way, part of Mr. Greco’s extended family.
“The people I’ve got working here, they’ve been here a long time,” he said. “We don’t have too much of a turnover. So they’re like family as well.”
Baci Italian Bistro is at 8830 E. Germann Road, just west of Ellsworth Road. Its hours are 4-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Its telephone number is 480-988-1061.
