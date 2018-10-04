Taylor Morrison opens 2 home collections in San Tan Valley

Taylor Morrison is releasing two new collections Saturday, Oct. 27, in the San Tan Valley with homes priced from the low $200,000s.

Those who attend the opening, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., will see four professionally decorated models while children can enjoy face painters, hot dogs and beverages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Taylor Morrison will debut four model homes, the Lily and Clover from the Discovery Collection and the Sterling and Sapphire from the Encore Collection at San Tan Ridge.

The Discovery Collection is at 4614 W. Vervain Ave., and the Encore Collection is at 33948 N. Rockflower Trail.

Homes in the Discovery Collection, priced from the low $200,000s, range from 1,328 to 2,916 square feet with up to six bedrooms and up to four baths.

Homes in the Encore Collection, starting in the mid $200,000s, range from 1,733 to 3,551 square feet with up to six bedrooms and up to four baths.

For more information about the homes and grand opening event, call 480-346-1783.

