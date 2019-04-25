The Pavilions at San Tan Heights sells for $12 million

Pavilions at San Tan Heights, 1749 W. Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley, was constructed in 2008. (Submitted photo)

The Pavilions at San Tan Heights, a 33,313-square-foot retail property at 1749 W. Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley, has been sold, according to Marcus and Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm.

The property consists of all of the shop space adjacent to the Super Walmart and sold for $12 million, according to a release.

The building was constructed in 2008.

Douglas R. Fielding, an investment specialist in Marcus and Millichap’s Phoenix office, represented the original developer/seller of the property on an off-market basis and the buyer who purchased via a 1031 tax-deferred exchange, according to the release.

