Toll Brothers launches ‘intro to luxury’ home designs at The Crossings at Meridian in Queen Creek

Toll Brothers, a luxury homes builder, has launched its “introduction to luxury” new line of home designs priced from the upper $200,000s at The Crossings at Meridian, Ocotillo Road and 226th Street in Queen Creek.

It is the first time Toll Brothers has built a community at this price point in Arizona, according to a release.

The Crossings at Meridian offers a selection of six new one- and two-story home designs, ranging from 1,800 to 3,100 square feet, with three to six bedrooms and two to 4.5 baths. The neighborhood includes 129 home sites. Three on-site model homes are now open, according to the release.

“Our vision was to streamline Toll Brothers’ most popular design features and upgrades into homes of this size — and to include these features in the price of the home,” Matthew Trinklein, sales manager at The Crossings at Meridian, said in the release.

“Toll Brothers is known for building estate-sized homes for the high-end of the market. The Crossings at Meridian comes at a much lower price point with the same quality design and craftsmanship of a Toll Brothers home,” he said. “Home buyers in this price range are thrilled and we’ve learned that there’s extraordinary demand.”

Like Toll Brothers Arizona million-dollar-plus national award-winners, homes at The Crossings at Meridian are distinguished by signature indoor/outdoor living spaces, glass pocket doors, 10-foot-tall ceilings and contemporary lighting, included in the price of each home, according to the release.

On the exterior, each plan has a selection of Ranch, Modern and Farmhouse architectural styles, plus a multitude of concrete roof tile and exterior color schemes to choose from, the release states.

Dual pane, Low-E insulated windows, high-efficiency ceilings and thermal walls are included in the price of each home.

Kitchen designs include a large center island and an abundance of counter and cabinet space. Granite countertops, a Whirlpool gas oven/range, dishwasher and microwave, plus Kohler products are standard, according to the release.

Master bedrooms feature walk-in closets and master baths with dual-sink vanities, glass-enclosed showers and private water closets. With a high ratio of bedrooms to baths, plans have an en suite design adjoining secondary bedrooms with baths.

The Meridian master plan includes a pool and splash pad, outdoor movie ramada, play structure, community garden and fireplace, 229 acres of open space and miles of walking, biking and equestrian trails.

Prices start from $291,995. The sales office is open noon-5:30 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Go to https://www.tollbrothers.com/luxury-homes-for-sale/Arizona/The-Crossings-at-Meridian.

