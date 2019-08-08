Tower construction begins at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center

Medical tower at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center (Submitted rendering) Medical tower at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center (Submitted rendering) Medical tower at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center (Submitted rendering) Medical tower at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center (Submitted rendering) Medical tower at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center (Submitted rendering)

McCarthy Building Companies broke ground on constructing a new 220,000-square-foot medical tower at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Slated to open in spring 2021, the tower addition and expansion project will add 96 patient beds and add approximately 200 jobs, according to a release.

Chandler Regional’s fourth patient tower, Tower D, will bring the total bed count to 429 for the medical facility, which originally opened in 1961 with 42 beds.

“This expansion project is very exciting for all of us at Chandler Regional, and for the community at large,” said Mark Slyter, president/CEO of Dignity Health Chandler Regional and Mercy Gilbert Medical Centers, in a prepared statement.

“The new tower will not only bring new jobs to the East Valley, but it will allow us to further our commitment to providing the best care possible to our growing and aging community.”

The new medical tower will be built south of Chandler Regional’s current main entrance on what is now a parking lot, the release. In addition to the 96 patient beds, the five-story tower will also have space on the first and fifth floors for future growth.

The tower will increase surgical capacity, add cardiac-rehabilitation services, and will also feature:

First floor: a new main hospital entrance and lobby, patient admitting, cardiac rehabilitation, ambulatory therapy unit, gift shop and chapel

Second floor: a surgery registration area, pre-operation and post-anesthesia care units and 24 thoracic patient rooms

Third floor: 36 intensive care unit patient rooms

Fourth floor: 36 additional standard patient rooms

Fifth floor: shell space for future beds

Basement: new pharmacy, materials management department and a new loading dock

“Through Design-Build project delivery and providing innovative design and construction solutions, our team has been able to maximize the patient experience and operational efficiency of this new space at Chandler Regional Medical Center,” said Lee O’Connell, McCarthy Building Companies project director.

“Our design and construction teams have collaborated closely with stakeholders at the hospital from day one to efficiently plan the new state-of-the-art tower.”

McCarthy Building Companies will also renovate 55,000 square feet of the hospital’s existing Tower C that opened in 2014. The renovations will allow for eight new surgical suites and the expansion of outpatient services and operational departments. Renovations to Tower C will be complete in 2022 as part of phase two of the project.

McCarty Building Companies recently completed the first phase of construction for this expansion project involving a five-story parking garage that added 944 new parking spaces to the hospital campus plus two other surface lots with another 246 spaces, the release added.

