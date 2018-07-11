Town of Queen Creek encourages residents to ‘Shop QC’ for school supplies

The first day of school is right around the corner and town of Queen Creek officials are encouraging residents to Shop QC for any back to school needs.

From backpacks, lunch boxes and paper, Queen Creek stores have all back-to-school needs. And, when you shop Queen Creek, you not only support local businesses, you also support a variety of community programs, town officials say.

“Sales tax revenues received from shopping local help maintain town programs and services; sales tax is the largest contributor to the town’s operating revenues, representing 34 percent of the fiscal year 2018-19 budget,” city officials said in a press release. “Public safety, roadway improvements, parks and recreation programs are all supported through operating revenues; you can help support your community while doing your shopping.”

Shop QC

To help increase awareness of local businesses and the benefits of shopping local, the town offers a Shop Queen Creek program.

To register a Queen Creek business in the Shop QC program, complete an online registration form at QueenCreek.org/ShopQC.

There is no cost to join and benefits include a listing on the town’s website, promotional support through the town’s social media channels and access to a variety of marketing and promotional opportunities.

Businesses must be in the town limits and/or be a member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the town, visit QueenCreek.org. Stay updated on news and events by following the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.

