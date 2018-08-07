TruWest employees take students on back-to-school shopping trip

Fourteen employees from the Queen Creek branch of TruWest volunteered their time Saturday, July 28, to prepare 34 students for the new school year.

The back-to-school shopping trip for the Boy & Girls Clubs of the East Valley-Queen Creek Branch took place at Kohl’s.

“Boy & Girls Clubs of the East Valley-Queen Creek Branch is beyond grateful for the continued partnership with TruWest,” stated David Bellman, branch manager Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley.

“Without their unwavering support, we wouldn’t be able run our financial literacy program with the teens of Queen Creek, as well as provide enough volunteers to shop with our kids at the back-to-school shopping event held at Kohl’s.”

The youngsters received $120 to shop, and TruWest employees walked around the store with them and helped them budget their money to get the items they needed, according to a release.

“We understand how much this can mean to a family in need, and we are extremely appreciative of the support given to us by TruWest.

“They help bring our mission to life,” Mr. Bellman stated.

