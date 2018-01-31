Use My Guy Services to celebrate 7 years with customer appreciation party

Use My Guy Services will celebrate this month its seventh anniversary providing handyman services to residents in the town of Queen Creek, surrounding communities, Scottsdale and Phoenix.
In recognition of the milestone, owners Connie and John Bunyard are hosting a customer appreciation and anniversary party Thursday, Feb. 15.
It will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at 22246 S. Ellsworth Road.
The party will have a Roaring ‘20s theme and offer food and live music. People dressed in Roaring ‘20s attire will be entered into a drawing to win $100 for best costume.
The celebration also will serve as the chamber‘s monthly Evening Network QC event.
To RSVP, call 602-316-9817. To learn more about the company, visit its website at www.usemyguyservices.com.