Valvoline gears up for Queen Creek oil change location

Queen Creek will be one of two new locations for a Valvoline Instant Oil Change business.

Velocity Retail Group recently finalized the first two ground leases for Valvoline Instant Oil Change as part of the company’s new market expansion into Phoenix and the state.

The Queen Creek location will be at the northeast corner of Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads in the Shops at Terravella, according to a release.

The company is the second-largest quick lube chain in the U.S. with more than 1,150 locations in 46 states, the release stated. Velocity Retail Group is representing Valvoline in its roll-out of ground-up corporate stores throughout the Phoenix metro area.

Dave Cheatham, Darren Pitts, Brian Harpel and Mark Timpani are working with VIOC on the expansion and currently have more than a dozen new sites in progress.

The Arizona stores are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We are excited to be working with Valvoline on their market expansion throughout Phoenix,” Mr. Pitts, executive vice president at Velocity Retail, stated. “Valvoline is one of the world’s most recognized brands and is one of the strongest active credit tenants in the retail marketplace today.”

