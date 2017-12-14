V’s Barbershop to open Dec. 15 in Queen Creek

On Friday, Dec. 15, V’s, a national chain of old-fashioned barbershops specializing in haircuts and hot lather shaves, will open its first shop in Queen Creek.
The new shop, at 21576 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Suite 105, at Victoria Lane, is V’s 35th location across 11 states and the 14th shop to open in Arizona, according to a press release.
The new Queen Creek shop includes six antique Koken barber chairs from the 1950s, multiple flat-screen televisions, iconic sports imagery adorning the walls and barbers in classic uniforms.
To celebrate the opening in Queen Creek, V’s will have an all-day celebration Dec. 15 with food, drinks, giveaways and an appearance by Santa Claus.
In addition, 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station’s Burns & Gambo Show will broadcast live from the new shop 2-6 p.m. In V’s continued effort to support police, fire and military personnel, anyone who makes an in-person cash donation of $5 or more to The 100 Club of Arizona will receive a full size Bed Head For Men haircare product by TiGi. It is valued at $18.
The V’s Queen Creek location is locally owned and operated by Jim and Marie Nelson.
“We’ve been looking at opening a V’s franchise location in the Queen Creek area for many years,” said Jim Valenzuela, founder and CEO of V’s Barbershops, said in the release. “I’m excited for shop owners, Jim and Marie Nelson, as well as the residents of Queen Creek. I know the classic barbershop experience and style that V’s provides our customers will be well-received.”
V’s Barbershops began in Phoenix in 1999 with one shop in the Arcadia neighborhood and are the brainchild of Jim Valenzuela (Mr. V). Recalling his childhood and going to get a haircut with his dad at Nick’s Barbershop in Tucson, Valenzuela identified a need in the marketplace for a first-class barbershop experience. Eighteen years and multiple best-of awards later, V’s has become the place to go for haircuts, hot lather shaves and shoeshines.
At V’s Barbershops, a haircut is ritual, a nostalgic experience harkening back to a simpler day when men gathered at the corner barbershop to discuss everything from business to sports to current events, according to the release. Specializing in haircuts, hot lather shaves and shoeshines, V’s barbers provide both traditional short haircuts, as well as contemporary and trendy styles.
Every haircut includes a hot lather neck shave and always ends with a relaxing shoulder massage. V’s full-service offerings include high-quality haircuts, straight-razor shaves, men’s facials, face massages, moustache and beard trims and shoe shines, with complimentary hot towels, neck and shoulder massages and neck shaves.
To make an appointment, inquire about services, hours or for directions, call the V’s Barbershop in Queen Creek at 480-404-6044 or go online at vbarbershop.com/location/queen-creek/.