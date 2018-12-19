Wienerschnitzel restaurant permit, plan approved by Queen Creek Town Council

A Wienerschnitzel restaurant with a drive-thru is to be constructed in the Heritage Town Square Center, approximately 750 feet south of the southeast corner of Old Ellsworth Road and Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.

A conditional use permit and site plan for the development, requested by Joseph Cross of Select Engineering Services, was approved 7-0 as part of a public hearings consent agenda at the Dec. 5 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.

The permit and plan allow for the construction of a 831-square-foot Wienerschnitzel restaurant, the location of the building on the pad, architectural elevations, landscaping and parking stall locations, according to a memo to the council from Brett Burningham, planning administrator, and Steven Ester, planner I.

