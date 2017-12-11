Wine & Design paint-and-sip store to open Dec. 15 in Queen Creek

Wine & Design, a new, full-service “paint-and-sip”-styled business, will officially open Friday, Dec. 15, in Queen Creek with a grand opening celebration.
The store will offer private and public paint-and-sip parties for all ages, groups and talents. Wine & Design is a bring-your-own-bottle — or BYOB — art instruction studio.
The store specializes in group parties and special events. These can include birthday and bachelorette parties, baby showers, girls’ nights out, team-building and kids parties.
Participants may bring in outside food and beverages, according to the store’s website.
Locally, the store is at 21148 E. Rittenhouse Road Suite No. 102.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 will kick off the grand opening celebration and open house, according to a post on the Queen Creek location’s Facebook page.
Participating will be Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney and members of the San Tan Valley Chamber of Commerce. There will be music, complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres as well as raffles, prizes and giveaways, according to the post.
People who would like to join a paint class for the grand opening night should register for the 7 p.m. class.
Additional classes celebrating the store’s grand opening will be held Dec. 16-19, according to the calendar page on the store’s website.
Wine & Design features a blog on its website that keeps individuals up-to-date with events, dates, changes and more.
For more information, call 602-510-0742 or visit www.wineanddesign.com/locations/queencreek.