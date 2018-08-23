Yamamoto joins Goodwill of Arizona SVP of brand strategy

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is announcing Stan Yamamoto has joined the nonprofit as senior vice president of brand strategy.

Mr. Yamamoto is a veteran of the advertising industry working as a marketing strategist for many large brands such as the Arizona Diamondbacks, METRO Light Rail, Motorola, KFC and more, according to a press release.

“Stan offers great strategic insight and judgment on business issues far beyond marketing and communications that will allow him to have an impact on the operational efficiencies and long- term growth,” said Tim O’Neal, president and chief executive officer at Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona.

Mr. Yamamoto’s primary focus will be offering strategic oversight of the brand as it relates to all organizational initiatives, current and future, and helping to lead the marketing team.

