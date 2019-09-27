10 October events in Queen Creek The Vintage and Vino Fall Market is 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. (Levitate Agency) A sampling of 10 events planned in October in Queen Creek: SPECIAL NEEDS LEGO CLUB: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Free. The Autism Society of Greater Phoenix presents Special Needs Lego Club. Come and play. We provide the Legos and you provide the kids. Parents must supervise. This Lego Club is for families with special needs kids of all ages and their families. All ages are welcome. AFTER HOURS: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. This month: Halloween Homicide: A Murder Mystery. Are you the murderer? Who will be the victim? Will you interpret the clues to solve the mystery? Come in character (and costume for more fun) to find out. Interact to solve the mystery while enjoying food and games. VINTAGE AND VINO FALL MARKET: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. It features wine tasting, craft beer, wine lounge, a Mimosa bar and free kids craft corner. There are to be more than 100 vintage, antique and handmade goods vendors. HALLOWEEN HOMICIDE MURDER MYSTERY: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Are you the murderer? Who will be the victim? Will you interpret the clues to solve the mystery? Come in character (and costume for more fun) to find out. Interact to solve the mystery while enjoying food and games. CAR SHOW: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Heart Cry Church, 9339 W. Hunt Highway. Join in the Heart Cry Church parking lot for bikes, show cars, exotics, street rods, trucks, muscle cars and classics. THE JUMBIES: 4-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. In 11-year-old Corinne’s island village, adults tell tales about dangerous form-changing creatures. A good spooky tale but not too spooky. Play games and hear music from the Caribbean. 8-12-year-olds. TRUNK OR TREAT: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Town Center, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Join in Town Center with all of your favorite activities taking place including carnival games, escape rooms, food vendors, pet costume contest, Nerf wars and more. Trunk or Treat provides a safe environment for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun in a festival atmosphere. QC COOKS: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. This lively group of adults meets every month to create and try a new recipe. Feel free to bring a favorite recipe or kitchen tip to share. This month we will be making gourmet caramel apples. SUNSET YOGA IN THE PARK: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Join us at San Tan for a Sunset Yoga class that is appropriate for all levels. Certified instructor Cathy Glaess will guide you through basic poses and breathing techniques as the sun sets over a beautiful desert environment. HEART CRY CHURCH FALL FESTIVAL: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

