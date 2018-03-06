Queen Creek Town Council to meet March 7

A public hearing on a proposed annexation of Pinal County parcels totaling approximately 23 acres at the southwest corner of Empire Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue is slated for the Wednesday, March 7, meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.
Public hearings are held after 7 p.m. The meeting is in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, according to the agenda at http://www.queencreek.org/.
Four items are to be discussed beginning at 5:30 p.m. in a closed-door executive session for discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice. They are:
- a proposed right-of-way abandonment on Appleby Road, east of Sossaman Road.
- a transfer of real property to Chandler Unified School District.
- the town’s position and instructing its representatives regarding the sale or lease of town-owned property at the northwest corner of Maya and Ellsworth Roads.
- annexations and providing utility services.
In the final-action section of the meeting, the council is to consider and possibly approve:
- a partnership with Banner Ironwood Medical Center in which Banner will provide $130,000 to increase the scope of the Mansel Carter Oasis Park project to improve play inclusiveness for users of all abilities.
- amendment No. 3 to the agreement between the town of Queen Creek and Haydon Building Corp. for construction manager at-risk services for the Mansel Carter Oasis Park (previously known as West Park) project for guaranteed maximum price No. 3 in the amount of $130,000 for playground surfacing improvements.
- resolution 1179-18 accepting the town’s fiscal year 2016-17 financial statements and audit reports.
In other business, the council is to vote on a consent agenda. Consent agenda items are considered routine and are approved in one vote. They include:
- the appointment of Lea Spall to the planning and zoning commission.
- the appointment of Linda Moyer to the board of adjustment.
- the final plat of Sonoqui Creek Village, a request by Toll Brothers AZ Construction Co.
- the map of dedication for Power Road, a request by Corporation of the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- the map of dedication for 220th Street, a request by QCBPE Residential Land LLC.
- a power distribution easement to be granted to Salt River Project at Mansel Carter Desert Oasis Park.
- the purchase of multi-band portable radios in the amount of $116,815 with Creative Communications through a state of Arizona contract.
- project order No. 2 to the master on-call professional services contract with Stanley Consultants Inc. in an amount not to exceed $74,655 for engineering design services to repair erosion damage at Sossaman and Sonoqui Wash.
- a project order in the on-call contract with T.Y. Lin International in an amount not to exceed $67,039 for post-design phase services and engineering design modifications to previously prepared plans for the Ellsworth Road and Queen Creek Road Intersection.
- an agreement between Union Pacific Railroad and the town of Queen Creek in the amount not to exceed $30,000 for preliminary engineering services associated with the existing Alliance Lumber Spur Track crossing that is part of the Rittenhouse Road project limits between 213th Street to Riggs Road.
- an intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County for construction, construction management, and operation and maintenance of the Landfill Park.
- an intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County for improvements to the Rittenhouse Road Bridge at the Queen Creek Wash in an amount not to exceed $2,627,000.
- an intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County for design, construction, operation and maintenance of a traffic signal at Crismon Road and Germann Road intersection.
- resolution 1181-18 of the mayor and town council authorizing the purchase agreement with Michael Nebi and Julie Gonul Nebi in an amount not to exceed $46,500 (including closing and other associated costs) for property on Power Road at Via Del Oro and north of Chandler Heights Road for the Power Road – Ocotillo Road to Brooks Farm Road project.
- resolution 1187-18 and the first amendment to the pre-annexation development agreement between the town and Banner Health accommodating third-party contractors doing work on behalf of Banner.
- resolution 1190-18 in support and sponsorship of a grant application to the Gila River Indian Community for funding to support domestic violence homicide legal support services.
- an agreement between Maricopa Association of Governments and the town of Queen Creek for the Queen Creek Bicycle/Pedestrian Plan.
- ordinance 657-18, (Case P17-0144) “Ironwood Crossing Annexation,” a proposed annexation of numerous parcels totaling approximately 1,485 acres generally between Germann and Ocotillo Roads; and Meridian Road and Ironwood Drive (Road).